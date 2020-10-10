Friday Football and Softball Scoreboard
Football
Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16
Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7
Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LaVista
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0
Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24
Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0
Norris 47, Crete 7
Wahoo Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6
Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6
Millard North 38, Grand Island 35, 2OT
Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10
Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7
Aurora 55, Hastings 34
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22
Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34
Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15
Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13
Softball
Final: Norris 13, Beatrice 2
Final: Seward 10, Scottsbluff 4
Bishop Neumann 12, Highway 91 0
Final: Bishop Neumann 14, Highway 91 3
Hastings SC 13, Freeman 3
Final: Hastings SC 14, Freeman 5
Final: Malcolm 16, Arlington 5