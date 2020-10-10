      Weather Alert

Friday Football and Softball Scoreboard

Oct 9, 2020 @ 10:58pm

Football

Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16
Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7
Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LaVista
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0
Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24
Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0
Norris 47, Crete 7
Wahoo Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6
Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6
Millard North 38, Grand Island 35, 2OT
Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10
Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7
Aurora 55, Hastings 34
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22
Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34
Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15
Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13

Softball

B-3 at Norris

Norris 9, Beatrice 4

Final: Norris 13, Beatrice 2

B-7 at Seward 

Seward 8, Scottsbluff 7

Final: Seward 10, Scottsbluff 4

B-8 at Crete 

Crete 14, Wahoo 9

Wahoo 5, Crete 4

Final: Crete 8, Wahoo 4

 

C-3 at Wahoo 

Bishop Neumann 12, Highway 91 0

Final: Bishop Neumann 14, Highway 91 3

C-6 at Hastings

Hastings SC 13, Freeman 3

Final: Hastings SC 14, Freeman 5

C-7 at Malcolm 

Malcolm 12, Arlington 0

Final: Malcolm 16, Arlington 5

 