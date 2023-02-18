Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 2-17-23
February 17, 2023 11:22PM CST
Courtesy of Jesse Naul/Alpha Media.
Boys
Lincoln Southeast 52, Lincoln North Star 49
Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50
Lincoln Southwest 63, Kearney 50
Papillion-LaVista 69, Lincoln East 55
Boys Town 74, Lincoln Lutheran 61
Wahoo Neumann 50, Lincoln Christian 45
Waverly 55, Beatrice 46
Wahoo 83, Malcolm 62
Bellevue West 69, Millard North 49
Creighton Prep 52, Millard South 44
Millard West 57, Omaha Central 51
Omaha Bryan 82, Omaha Buena Vista 35
Omaha Northwest 90, Omaha South 70
Omaha Westview 78, Omaha Benson 61
Papillion-LaVista 62, Columbus 57″
Girls
Lincoln North Star 59, Lincoln Southeast 53