Friday State Football and Volleyball Scoreboard

State Football (Lincoln area teams in bold)
Class A
Omaha North 35, North Platte 34
Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7
Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3
Class B
Bennington 41, Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35, Seward 20
Omaha Skutt 20, Plattsmouth 10
Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14
Class C1
Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21
Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7
Class C2
Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Fremont Bergan 38, David City Aquinas 7
Class D1 Eight Man
Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18
Howells-Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18
Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6
Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51
Class D2
Sandhills-Thedford 46, Osceola 14
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson Brock 10
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Six Man
Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6
State Volleyball (Lincoln area teams in bold)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Westside 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12
Norris def. Elkhorn North 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12
Omaha Skutt def. Waverly 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13
Class D1
Howells-Dodge def. Nebraska Christian 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5
Fremont Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot 25-18, 25-5, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood/Hayes Center 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12.