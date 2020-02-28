GIRLS BASKETBALL: Markowski’s FTs Lift Pius X To A-1 Title Over Northeast
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 27)–Alexis Markowski may have faced mounting pressure with 0.4 seconds left to make clutch free throws to help her Lincoln Pius X teammates earn a district title.
Markowski nailed both free throws with no problem to finish with 13 points and help the Thunderbolts to a 45-43 victory over Lincoln Northeast, to win the Girls A-1 district basketball title Thursday night before a near capacity crowd at Bishop Flavin Gym, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
The win for Pius X (24-1) puts them in next week’s Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament. Northeast finishes the season at 16-10.
Markowski was fouled while trying to retrieve a pass from Pius X senior guard Jillian Aschoff, after Northeast tied the game with 20 seconds left on a basket from senior McKenna Minter, who battled through foul trouble most of the game to score a game-high 23 points.
The Rockets battled back from a 12-point deficit in the second half and took control with 2:38 left in the game, when A’Iyana Jones nailed a three-pointer to give the Rockets a 41-40 lead. On the next Pius X possession, Aschoff buried a three-pointer from the top of the key to regain the lead for the Thunderbolts.
Pius X led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, after Adison Markowski’s buzzer-beating three-pointer. Northeast got as close as one, when Minter got into foul trouble and sat the rest of the first half. Alexis and Adison Markowski each scored in a 9-0 run that put the Thunderbolts up 23-13 at halftime.
Aschoff added 11 points for Pius X, while Lauren Taubenheim finished with 10 points in the win.