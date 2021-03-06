GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Markowski’s Double-Double Powers Pius X Past Omaha Central
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 5)–Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski put up impressive numbers Friday night in helping the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team move on to defend their Class A state championship.
The 6-3 senior scored 30 points and pulled down 27 rebounds to lead the top-ranked Thunderbolts to a 47-38 victory over No. 5 Omaha Central in the Class A state basketball semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game heard on KFOR.
But Markowski’s performance wasn’t easy, either.
Pius X (24-0) only led 25-21 at halftime, after Adison Markowski nailed a three pointer toward the end of the second quarter. Central tied it up at 25 early in the third quarter, when Markowski scored 13 points in the quarter and led 42-30 heading to the fourth.
Central (23-4) got as close as seven points with just over two-and-a-half minutes remaining, before the Thunderbolts closed things out to hang on for the victory.
The Eagles got 16 points from freshman guard Inia Jones.
Pius X will play in Saturday's 7pm Class A state championship game.