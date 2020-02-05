Gov. Ricketts Designates US-20 As “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway”
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 5)-Governor Pete Ricketts signed paperwork Friday, January 31st, to formally name Nebraska’s section of U.S. Highway 20 as the “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.” The signing took place on Veterans Legislative Day, an annual event at the State Capitol for veterans and veteran service organizations to learn about veteran- and military-related legislation.
Nebraska joined a national effort to name US-20, which runs 3,365 miles from Boston, MA to Newport, OR. Nebraska is home to 432 miles of US-20 and is the fifth state to formally adopt the Medal of Honor name.
“Naming US-20 as the ‘Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway’ pays homage to our nation’s most heroic soldiers,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It’s a fitting way for Nebraska to show respect and appreciation to our veterans for their sacrifices to keep us safe.”
The US-20 segment running from Fort Robinson State Park to Hay Springs will retain its name as Crazy Horse Memorial Highway.
READ MORE: Nebraska Native Referee Calls Game Winning Touchdown At Super Bowl LIV