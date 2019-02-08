Gun, Meth Found In Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested for weapons and drug charges after task force investigators found a firearm and meth in a vehicle.

Lincoln Police said on Feb. 6 around 8 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact with a 2016 Nissan Altima after it failed to properly signal a turn.

Inside the vehicle, investigators located a handgun under the passenger seat, police said.

Both the driver, Shanna Huggins, 39, and the passenger, Darrell Maynard, 46, failed to alert officers the weapon was in the car, according to LPD.

Maynard was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, and Huggins was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

