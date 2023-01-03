Guns Stolen From Vehicle In East Lincoln

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case in east Lincoln that may have happened between late Sunday night and 8am Monday.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to the 1700 block of S 77th Street on the report of a larceny from vehicle. The arriving officer spoke with 40-years-old male victim who report two handguns were taken from his vehicle sometime during the overnight hours.

The victim believed his vehicle was locked; but no damage consistent with forced entry was observed. The victim is missing a Springfield Hellcat 9mm and a Springfield XD 9mm.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.