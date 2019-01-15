Gunshots In Central Lincoln Neighborhood

Reports of gunshots just before 4am Tuesday. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS one citizens said they heard 3 to 4 shots in the 27th and M Street neighborhood. Another said they heard 8 to 10 shots in an alley near 27th and N Street. Officers quickly responded, but found no shell casings, no property damage and had no suspects as of 8am Tuesday morning. Capt. Dilsaver points out this is the same neighborhood where last Thursday, Jan. 10, citizens reported hearing gunshots. Officers found 3 shell casings in the street.

