HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: East to Host A-2 District Tournament

May 3, 2023 7:55PM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–Lincoln East is the No. 2 overall seed in the high school baseball post season, but the No. 1 seed of the A-2 District tournament when pairings were released on Wednesday.

The Spartans (25-4) will host the tournament at Den Hartog Field and play in the semifinal round 11am Saturday against the winner of Friday’s play-in game between Norfolk and Omaha North.  The other semifinal game at 1:30pm Saturday features No. 2 seed Grand Island against No. 3 Lincoln Northeast.  The district championship game will be at 4pm Saturday.

