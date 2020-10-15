History Nebraska Awarded $164,586 in IMLS CARES Act Grant
(KFOR NEWS October 15, 2020) History Nebraska is pleased to announce the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has awarded $164,586 through an IMLS CARES Grant to support the organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 1,701 applications, History Nebraska was one of 68 chosen as a recipient.
“We want to thank IMLS for selecting History Nebraska as a recipient for the CARES Act Grant,” says Trevor Jones, Director and CEO of History Nebraska. “This grant will allow us to develop new digital initiatives and programs to give Nebraska students statewide access to their history.”
History Nebraska will create online educational materials to mitigate disruptions to traditional learning environments caused by COVID-19. Targeting fourth and 11th-grade students in Title I schools statewide, History Nebraska’s “Moving Curiosity Online” project will move the organization’s curiosity-focused programming outside its physical walls and into schools. Intentionally designed for a digital environment, the new content will spark curiosity and fuel students’ intrinsic motivation to learn. The grant will support the salary for a new digital outreach education position, who will design and develop the inquiry-based curriculum incorporating History Nebraska’s collections.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums, advancing, supporting, and empowering America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.
