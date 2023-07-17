HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Adds Top Hawaii Lineman Preston Taumua in 2024 Recruiting Class

The 40-yard line marker inside Cook Pavillion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–The latest commitment in the Class of 2024 to the Nebraska football team is four-star offensive lineman Preston Taumua from Hawaii.

Taumua verbally committed to the Huskers on Sunday night. He is the No. 1 player in Hawaii and is the 2nd-highest ranked commit in Nebraska’s class behind Carter Nelson of Ainsworth.

Taumua chose Nebraska over Alabama, Oregon, Arizona and Auburn.