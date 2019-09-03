Husker’s Maurice Washington Court Date Moved
Maurice Washington (28) runs the football against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Memorial Stadium. (Photo Courtesy of Hail Varsity Magazine)
Nebraska sophomore running back Maurice Washington was supposed to have a court hearing in California today, but it’s been continued until October 17th.\
Washington is facing charges under California’s revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography. He is accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault to her, when she was a minor.
