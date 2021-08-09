Impressive Political Lineup Comes to Ricketts’ Steak Fry

(KFOR NEWS August 9, 2021) An impressive political lineup will be joining Governor Pete Ricketts at his 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry on Saturday, September 12th from Noon to 3pm at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, 2600 Arbor Ave. in Nebraska City.
Scheduled to be the governor’s guests are Florida Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, Texas U.S. Republican Senator, Ted Cruz and Republican former Vice President, Mike Pence.
Tickets are $20 per person, $35 per family and $1,000 for a VIP ticket, which includes preferred seating near the stage, a photo opportunity with select speakers, access to a private reception and VIP parking.
The event is paid for by Pete Ricketts for Governor.
READ MORE: WATCH: Video Shows People Trapped In Flooded Elevator In Downtown Omaha