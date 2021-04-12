Injury Crash at SW 14th Street and Highway 33
(KFOR NEWS April 12, 2021) The following statement is from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
Saturday night, April 10th at 11:18pm, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched along with Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SW 14th Street and Highway 33.
A southbound 2012 Chrysler 200, failed to stop at the stop sign for southbound traffic on SW 14th Street at Highway 33 and entered the intersection. The Chrysler 200 was then struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 33. The Chrysler contained a driver and three passengers. All four of the occupants of the Chrysler were transported and admitted to Bryan Medical Center West Campus. Two of these occupants are in critical condition and two are in stable condition. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado contained a driver and one passenger. Both were treated and released with minor injuries.
Preliminary evidence indicates that seatbelts were in use by the occupants of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. Seatbelt use by the occupants of the 2012 Chrysler is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
