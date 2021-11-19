Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS November 19, 2021) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).
28 year old, Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, left the facility Thursday night (11/18) around 8:00 p.m.
Vidales-Ramirez started his sentence on June 29, 2020. He was sentenced to three years and four months on charges out of Douglas County that include assault by strangulation, child abuse and escape. He has a tentative release date of December 18, 2021.
Vidales-Ramirez is 5’7”, 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: Two More Covid Deaths As County Sees Biggest Number Of New Covid Cases Of The Year