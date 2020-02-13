Joshua Keadle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Courtesy 1011 Now
Our media partner 1011 Now reports Joshua Keadle has been convicted of second-degree murder for killing Peru State student Tyler Thomas in December 2010.
The jury reached the verdict on Thursday afternoon.
The charges brought against Keadle were for first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty on the lesser offense.
Prosecutors stated that Thomas was killed at a Missouri River boat ramp area east of Peru and dumped in the river. The defense contended the theory lacked proof and Keadle denied a role in her death.
Thomas disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus. Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013.
Prosecutors first charged Keadle in 2017.
Keadle will be sentenced on April 29. He faces 20 years to life as a result of his conviction for Thomas’ death.
READ MORE: Missing 6-Year-Old South Carolina Is Dead, Homicide Investigation Has Started; No Arrests Made