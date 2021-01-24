Lancaster County Engineer Urges Caution On Roads in Lancaster County
10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWDS January 24, 2020) Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, urges caution when using paved and gravel roads in Lancaster County due to current weather conditions:
“Lancaster County has only one shift of employees to treat roads and plow. The county will have 45 plows and pick-up trucks starting Sunday morning at 5:00 am on intersections and paved roads. We will continue to monitor the county paved roads and adjust the snow plan as needed throughout the next few days due to the amount of snow in the current weather forecast.
The next few days will bring many road challenges to everyone in the community, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman, asks that you allow yourself extra time and stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads.“
Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact The Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681. For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.
