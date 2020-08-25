Lancaster County to Mail Early Vote Applications to All Voters for General Election
(KFOR NEWS August 25, 2020) Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is reminding voters that his office will be mailing early vote request forms to Lancaster County voters beginning on Tuesday, August 25th.
The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on gray colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Office to receive a ballot by mail. The post cards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov
An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election . Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.
Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.
The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots is Monday, September 28, 2020.
The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
READ MORE: Lawmaker Group To Request Special Session