Late Night House Fire Near Raymond Claims One Life

RAYMOND–(KFOR Dec. 14)–A deadly fire late Monday night has claimed the life of one person, whose body was found by area firefighters.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a man called 911 to report a fire in the home’s attic. Arriving fire crews found a body in the home near NW 84th and West Raymond Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Two dogs also were rescued from the burning home, which was destroyed in the fire.
The dogs were taken to a local shelter after being treated for smoke inhalation. Wagner says officials weren’t immediately sure whether the body found belongs to the man who reported the fire, but said crews did not find anyone else at the scene of the fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.