Lincoln Catholic Schools To Cancel Classes From March 16-20 Due To Corona Virus
Courtesy of lincolndiocese.org
On Friday, a letter from Dr. Matt Hecker, chief administrative officer of Lincoln Diocesan Catholic Schools, regarding the closure of schools in the city of Lincoln due to the coronavirus.
“As you know, across the nation and around the globe, communities are working overtime to respond the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Today, President Trump declared COVID-19 to be a national emergency. Earlier today, Governor Ricketts, together with Education and Public Health officials, held a press conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic response here in Nebraska. Everywhere, all sorts of
public events have been cancelled or curtailed out of caution. This afternoon, Lincoln Public Schools issued the following announcement: “Out of an abundance of caution in the interest of public health and safety, we have decided to cancel all student classes and activities in our schools
during the week of March 16-22, including all practices, rehearsals and competitions being held during that time. This will allow us to make additional plans and decisions about the remainder of the school year regarding the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Dr. Heckler said that a group of diocesan officials and educators gathered to discuss the best course of action for the Catholic schools located within the city of Lincoln. It was decided that, in consistent with their longstanding policy, the Catholic schools in the city of Lincoln will follow the closure decision of Lincoln Public Schools. Therefore, all Catholic schools located within the city of Lincoln, and Villa Marie School in Waverly, will be closed for the week of March 16-20.
“We realize this decision has an impact not only on students, but on faculty, staff and our school families as well. However, we understand that maintaining the well-being and safety of our children and community is our highest concern. Moving forward, please understand this is a very fluid issue, with circumstances changing daily as more information becomes available to us.” Dr. Heckler continued to say “To ensure our decisions are guided by good information, we are constantly monitoring the Centers for Disease Control website and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website. In addition, we are in regular contact with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department and the
Nebraska Department of Education.”
