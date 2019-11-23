      Weather Alert

Lincoln City Libraries Offering Ice Skating Coupons

Nov 23, 2019 @ 7:30am

The Lincoln City Libraries will offer free ice skating coupons for a limited time from November 15th through December 15th.

Readers who attend Library Learning Time or check out a book will receive a coupon for the Breslow Ice Hockey Center at 433 V St.

Coupons are available for all ages and are good during any of the public skate sessions through January 31st 2020 and skate rental is not included.

READ MORE: LPS Board To Talk About Purchasing Two Sites For New High Schools, Sports Complexes