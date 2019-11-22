LPS Board To Talk About Purchasing Two Sites For New High Schools, Sports Complexes

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–When the Lincoln Board of Education meets next Tuesday (Nov. 26), they will be considering two land purchases, large enough, for two new high schools and athletic complexes.
One site is in northwest Lincoln, between NW 48th and NW 56th Streets, from West Holdrege Street to West Vine Street. The other is in southeast Lincoln, north and east of 70th and Saltillo Road.
“For many years Lincoln Public Schools has had an established process that allows the school district to purchase land throughout Lincoln, positioning us for future growth,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “This is a time-tested process that has served us well as our city continues to grow and our student enrollment increases.”
As the LPS Community High School Task Force began its work in September 2017, staff at LPS began looking at sites that would be compatible with recommendations from both that task force and the more recent Superintendent Facility Advisory Committee.
“We knew this was on the Board’s radar for long–range planning so we got to work exploring numerous sites and working with Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning to evaluate their potential,” said Scott Wieskamp, LPS director of Operations.
There will be two agreements up for first reading at Tuesday’s meeting, followed by a second reading and vote by the Board at its Dec. 10 meeting:
- Ringneck, LLC: 118.6 acres for approximately $5.8 million that stretches from approximately Northwest 48th to Northwest 56th streets and West Holdrege to West Vine streets.
- Ag Invest, LLC: 143.7 acres for approximately $3.6 million that sits east of 70th Street and
north of Saltillo Road.
