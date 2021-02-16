Lincoln Food Bank Recipient Of $2,500 Donation
(KFOR NEWS February 16, 2021) On Tuesday, Spectrum announced a donation of $2,500 to the Food Bank of Lincoln, as part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, part of a $1 million programming commitment through year-end 2021.
“It’s critical to engage the business community in partnering with local non-profits as community needs increase,” said State Sen. Suzanne Geist. “This generous donation from Spectrum will help residents fulfill their basic needs during these difficult times.”
The Food Bank of Lincoln collects items to provide nutritious food for Southeast Nebraskans facing food insecurity, many for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said John Sullivan, Spectrum’s Area Vice President of Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 225 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
