Lincoln Labor Union Endorses Kirkpatrick

The 3,300 member Lincoln Central Labor Union endorsed Democrat Jeff Kirkpatrick for Mayor of Lincoln Monday.

“We believe that Jeff is not only a friend to labor”, said Union president Steve Jones, “but a fierce advocate for Lincoln’s working families and their needs.”

Jones said he believes Kirkpatrick would be an independent Mayor. “Lincoln’s next Mayor needs to be able to make tough decisions, and advocate without worrying about the repercussions it can have on their career.”

Kirkpatrick said Lincoln has made good progress under Mayor Chris Beutler, but said it faces many challenges. “Whether it is supporting working families, investing in Public Safety, or addressing our need for affordable housing, I believe I am best equipped to solve Lincoln’s toughest problems and take advantage of our many opportunities.”

The current City Attorney said fighting poverty, developing affordable housing, and building a stronger middle class are all high on his priority list.

