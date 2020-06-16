Lincoln Leaders Praise Supreme Court Decision on Equality
(KFOR NEWS June 16, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and members of the Lincoln City Council today issued statements regarding today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. The court said the language in the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibiting sex discrimination applied to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Mayor Gaylor Baird: “Today, our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors can no longer be fired because of who they are or whom they love. The Supreme Court’s ruling reaffirms that every resident has tremendous value and belongs in our community. The City of Lincoln is celebrating this victory with you.”
City Council member Sändra Washington: “Oh happy day! We all know the historical arc of justice is long, but today I can see an end point.”
City Council member James Michael Bowers: “Nebraskans take pride in working hard and providing for their families. Today’s Supreme Court ruling helps ensure that all Nebraskans have the opportunity to provide a better life for themselves.”
