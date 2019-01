Project Safe Childhood is sending a Lincoln man to prison for producing, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse was launched 13 years ago by the Department of Justice. Authorities say 58 year old Randall Alan Hughes of Lincoln was tracked down by Homeland Security. O

n Monday, he was sentenced to 38 years in prison, required to be on supervised release for the rest of his life and must register as a sex offender.