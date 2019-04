Lincoln Police are still following up with an 11-year-old Belmont Elementary student after she brought a bag of methamphetamine to school Wednesday.

The student allegedly brought the drugs to school, thinking the bag contained cocaine. She told police she found the bag near her home Tuesday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the bag contained 1.9 grams of meth. She was issued a juvenile referral.

LPD says there are no charges against her parents right now.