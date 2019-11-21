Lincoln Recognized as Bicycle Friendly
Typical Bike Share station, courtesy of City of Lincoln
The League of American Bicyclists announced Thursday that Lincoln has been designated as a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC).
The silver BFC award recognizes Lincoln’s commitment to improving conditions for cyclists through improvements in bike education programs, events that promote and encourage cycling, pro-bike policies and bike infrastructure. Lincoln has been a Bronze Level cycling community since 2012.
“I’m proud of the work our City staff and community partners do to support cycling in Lincoln. In addition to promoting a healthy and sustainable community, cycling helps economic development by attracting new workers and supports our high quality of life with safe and convenient recreation and transportation,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
Lincoln joins 488 communities across the country recognized for creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities.
