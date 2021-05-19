Lincoln Sees First Case of New COVID Variant
(Getty Images)
(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) recently confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 variant strain called B.1.1.318, another variant first identified in the U.K. The variant was detected through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. An additional six variant cases were also identified bringing the total in Lancaster County to 113.
Total number of COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County: 113
- B.1.427/B.1.429 – first identified in California, 10 cases
- B.1.1.7 – first identified in the U.K., 93 cases
- B.1.1.318 – first identified in the U.K., 1 case
- B.1.351 – first identified in South Africa, 3 cases
- B.1.617 – first identified in India, 6 cases
