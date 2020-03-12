Lincoln Stars Postpone Games
(KFOR NEWS MARCH 12, 2020) The USHL, in conjunction with the NHL and USA Hockey, has decided to suspend hockey operations as a result of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This means that Lincoln Stars games are postponed until further notice effective immediately.
During these unprecedented circumstances, it is critical to note that every decision we are making starts and ends with the priority being SAFETY for: our fans, staff and players. We will figure the rest of the logistics out as this situation unfolds. Needless to say, this is fluid and we will continue to update news as we are able to do so. This is a time for extreme caution, and we humbly ask for your patience as we navigate these difficult circumstances for everyone involved.
As it relates to tickets, we have suspended the sale of single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season. We will only have flex (usable for any game) tickets available for the remainder of this period or until this situation has been sorted and it is deemed safe to resume play. We will be actively monitoring the situation according to the recommendations from the USHL Board of Governors, NHL, USA Hockey and certainly the CDC and report as information becomes available.
IMPORTANT: If you are holding tickets to games that are postponed, you will absolutely be able to reuse those tickets at a later date when Stars play resumes.
