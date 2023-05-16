Lincoln Woman who was Subject of Endangered Missing Advisory Has Been Found Safe

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–Lincoln Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 65-year-old woman, who was the subject of an endangered missing advisory, has been found and reunited with family.

Carmen Banks-Ruiz originally was reported missing after she was last seen around 10:30pm Monday in the area of 33rd to 48th Streets, Leighton Avenue to Adams Street. LPD confirmed she had been found shortly after 8am Tuesday.

5/16/23 8:15 AM

Ms Ruiz has been located and reunited with her family. Thank for everyone’s assistance. https://t.co/Xhm2oG8noP — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 16, 2023

Original post at 6:53am Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–An endangered missing advisory has been issued in the search for a 65-year-old Lincoln woman.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Carmen Banks-Ruiz is a hispanic female, 5-7, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday night about 10:30 in the area of 33rd to 48th Streets, Leighton Avenue to Adams Street, wearing a blue jacket with fur on the collar, black leggings, black tennis shoes, black bandana on her head. The Patrol says Carmen suffers from dementia and doesn’t have her medicine with her.

If you see her, call Lincoln Police or the Nebraska State Patrol.