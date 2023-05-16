KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Lincoln Woman who was Subject of Endangered Missing Advisory Has Been Found Safe

May 16, 2023 6:53AM CDT
Share
Lincoln Woman who was Subject of Endangered Missing Advisory Has Been Found Safe
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–Lincoln Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 65-year-old woman, who was the subject of an endangered missing advisory, has been found and reunited with family.

Carmen Banks-Ruiz originally was reported missing after she was last seen around 10:30pm Monday in the area of 33rd to 48th Streets, Leighton Avenue to Adams Street.  LPD confirmed she had been found shortly after 8am Tuesday.

Original post at 6:53am Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–An endangered missing advisory  has been issued in the search for a 65-year-old Lincoln woman.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Carmen Banks-Ruiz  is a hispanic female, 5-7, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday night about 10:30 in the area of 33rd to 48th Streets, Leighton Avenue to Adams Street, wearing a blue jacket with fur on the collar, black leggings, black tennis shoes, black bandana on her head. The Patrol says Carmen suffers from dementia and doesn’t have her medicine with her.

If you see her, call Lincoln Police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

 

Lincoln News

NCAA Basketball Bracket