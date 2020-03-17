Lincoln’s Entertainment Changes
A ticket booth in a brick building
Many entertainment venues and shows are being cancelled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. Here is what schedules are changing in Lincoln:
The Comedy Loft has postponed all of the shows for the rest of March to be in compliance with the CDC guidelines.
The Lincoln Community Playhouse is also giving an update on their schedule. The plan is to cancel OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Pirates of Penzance Sr., cancel Penguin Project Willy Wonka Jr., and cancel Matilda.
Both businesses are asking for anyone interested in upcoming events or changes to events to head to their websites for up to date information.
