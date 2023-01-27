LPD Arrests Two Men Connected to Homemade Explosives/Drug Seizure

Another suspected homemade explosive device seized by Lincoln Police. (Courtesy of LPD)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–Two men are in jail related to homemade explosives and drugs found in a traffic stop early Wednesday morning at NW 7th and West Cornhusker and later at an apartment near NW 8th and West Saunders.

Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Brian Jackson on Friday said they are investigating the intent into why these explosives were made, adding they have no indication of any “domestic extremism.”

The owner of vehicle pulled over in the traffic stop, 24-year-old Spenser Spiedell of Lincoln, was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials, after a search warrant was served at his apartment where officers found suspicious devices.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of having drug paraphernalia. Meth was found in plain sight in Spiedell’s vehicle that Fossberg was driving at the time of the traffic stop.

On Wednesday, LPD Chief Teresa Ewins said the vehicle was pulled over for having no license plates.