LPD Helps Launch Ad Campaign Aimed At Stopping Drug Trafficking

The Lincoln Police Department has launched a new initiative pairing Crimestoppers and StarTran buses in an attempt to identify drug dealers.

Captain Chris Peterson said advertisements have been placed inside 55 StarTran buses and on the outside of 5 buses.

The ads are part of a grant-funded project to raise awareness about an effort to identify drug dealers, Captain Peteson said.

The signs read “Know a drug dealer? Report them anonymously.”

LPD has partnered with the Midwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers program, and Houck Transit Advertising to implement this project.

“The goal is to increase drug-related tips received by Crime Stoppers to identify and investigate those who are trafficking drugs in our community and not to target those who may be suffering from addiction issues,” according to LPD.