LPD Investigating Drive-By Shooting From Early Sunday
Actual Lincoln Police vehicle. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–Lincoln Police are investigating what has turned out to be a drive-by shooting in a central Lincoln neighborhood from over the weekend.
Officers were called around 5am Sunday to a home near 24th and Dudley, about gunshots fired toward a home. Investigators later found damage inside the house from the gunfire. There were five people in the house, including two adults and three kids ages 2 to 8. Fortunately, none of them were hurt.
Investigators say there are no suspects at this time. If you know anything about this drive-by shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.