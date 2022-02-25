LPS announces second round of administrative moves

Lincoln, NE (February 25, 2022) On Friday, Lincoln Public Schools announced the administrators moving to new positions within the district. The announcement includes the first principal of the new Standing Bear High School.
“We are fortunate to have talented and experienced leaders in our district excited and willing to take on new challenges,” said LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson. “Each of these instructional leaders have proven through their tenure to be dedicated to the success of each and every student at Lincoln Public Schools.”
Pershing Elementary School: Annette Bushaw is the principal at Saratoga Elementary School and has served in that role since 2017. Previously, she was the coordinator at Randolph Elementary School from 2011-2017. She was also a resource teacher at Clinton Elementary School. Bushaw earned her Master of Educational Leadership from Doane College, her Master of Elementary Special Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and her Bachelor of Science at Peru State College. Bushaw replaces Jamie Cook, who LPS announced the previous week was moving to Humann Elementary School.
Standing Bear High School: Lincoln East High School principal Sue Cassata will have the opportunity to work over the next school year toward opening the new high school in the fall of 2023. Leading East since 2008 and named Nebraska Principal of the Year in 2020, Cassata has also been at Lincoln North Star High School as an associate principal, an assistant professor at Doane College, and educational coordinator and teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School. Cassata earned her Bachelor of Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College.
Director of Secondary Education: Jessie Fries has served Lefler Middle School staff and families as principal since 2013. While at Lefler, Fries has led her staff in implementing a strategic plan focused on equitable practices, effective and engaging instruction, and multi-tiered systems of supports. Fries was an associate principal and instructional coordinator at Lincoln High School prior to moving to Lefler. She started her career in education teaching at Norris Public Schools in 2000. Fries earned a Bachelor of Science from Doane College and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Doane College. Fries replaces Pat Hunter-Pirtle, who will retire after 36 years with LPS.
Director of Student Services: Lincoln North Star Principal Ryan Zabawa has been chosen to lead the LPS Student Services Department. Zabawa has been the principal at North Star since 2018, returning after serving as Park Middle School’s principal for nine years. He was associate principal at North Star from 2002-2009. Zabawa was also the Physical Education curriculum facilitator for LPS and started teaching at Goodrich Middle School in 1998. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and a Master in Educational Leadership from Doane University. Zabawa will replace current director Russ Uhing, who is retiring after 37 years in education.
The administrators will finish the school year with their current schools and start their new duties July first.
Jessie Fries Annette Bushaw Ryan Zabawa Sue Cassata