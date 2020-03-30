LPS Weekly Family Update (3/29/20)

(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2020) The following is the LPS update for the week of March 30, 2020. There are no student classes and activities in our schools until further notice.
Remote Learning continues
This week we continue our review of materials for all grade levels. High school students enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate Program (IB), eLearning and Southwest courses will begin new work on March 30. Students need to check their Google Classrooms and emails for more information. Click here for more information about remote learning for all grade levels.
Early Childhood Families
We hope you have had a chance to access the Early Childhood Remote Learning Materials found on our website: lps.org/remote. If you have questions or would like assistance using these materials with your young child, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s early childhood provider or teacher.
For children who receive early intervention services, attend a community or in-home child care or LPS preschool and receive early childhood special education services:
- Your child’s primary service coordinator, service provider, or case manager should have already contacted you with assistance with the materials during the closure.
- In the event the school closure continues after April 3, we will contact you about scheduling early intervention services included on your child’s current IFSP or IEP.
An additional email with more information will follow from Early Childhood.
Special Education
Thank you for your patience and collaboration as our staff have worked to prepare online Special Education materials. These materials will be available April 6, and can be accessed via the LPS Remote Learning website: lps.org/remote. Families should have received a letter from Dr. Fundus. You should receive an email from your school’s special education coordinator and case manager by April 1. If you have questions about the letter, please email your child’s case manager or the special education coordinator.
Resources from our school libraries
Check out the online activities and challenges provided by LPS Library Services. This page will offer fun, optional activities to help parents keep their kids reading, writing and creating while out of school. New activities will be published every day for students in Early Childhood, K-2, and 3-5. There will also be weekly learning challenges for middle and high school students. Check it out!
Internet service providers in Lincoln
There are a number of internet service providers in Lincoln. The three providers that contacted Lincoln Public Schools to apprise us of special offers or considerations for families of Lincoln Public Schools students are Allo Communications–Imperial, NE; Spectrum–Stamford, CT; and Windstream–Little Rock, AK. For more information, please visit our website.
Chromebook Help Desk
If you are experiencing problems with your Lincoln Public Schools student Chromebook, please contact our Help Desk Monday through Friday between the hours of 7am and 4pm. Call (402) 436-1735 and be ready with your student identification number, or go to help.lps.org and enter your student login information.
For the health and safety of our families and staff, we will no longer be taking walk-ins at the LPS District Office for Chromebook repairs. You must call the Help Desk at (402)436-1735 and schedule an appointment first.
Digital Citizenship
When anyone engages online, it’s essential that everyone behaves appropriately. Students must follow the student Responsible Use Agreement they agree to by signing into the Portal each day. As a quick reminder, when you’re online, be sure to:
- Use respectful behavior and language.
- Stick to appropriate topic discussions.
- Send only appropriate messages.
- Wear school appropriate clothing if you are attending meetings via video.
- Be honest and do not plagiarize or copy others’ work.
- Do not falsify information about yourself or impersonate others online.
When everyone remembers to act kindly, show consideration for others, and treat one another online as you wish to be treated in person, we’ll all be able to focus on learning.
Please read through the policies and expectations here.
Food distribution
Changes to LPS Grab-and-go meals
Last week we emailed you changes to the LPS grab-and-go meals. Just a reminder that meals will be distributed weekly on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 12 LPS locations.
- Drive-thru sites are being set up at each location and families are strongly encouraged to stay in their vehicles and pick up the child meals in the drive-thru lane.
- Please obey all traffic laws and do not block the regular flow of traffic, driveways or arterial streets surrounding schools.
- The sites will open at 11 a.m. and vehicle lines will not be allowed to form more than five minutes prior to opening.
- There is a walk-up area available for families who do not have a vehicle, but long lines will not be allowed. Please follow the directions from LPS staff. Cones will be set to promote proper line spacing.
- Each child will continue to receive five breakfasts and five lunch meals.
- The meals are for children only, and all children 18 and younger are eligible for meals.
- Children must now be present to receive the meals.
- Meals are also available to persons with disabilities, ages 18 to 21, who participate in LPS programs. They must also be present to receive the meals.
For more information about the locations and directions on the drive-thrus, go to our website lps.org and enter keyword “food”.
From the Food Bank of Lincoln
ALL Schools with LPS BackPack Program and Food Markets
The Food Bank of Lincoln remains committed to feeding children and families. To ensure food distribution sustainability and help as many people as they can for as long as they can, the Food Bank of Lincoln will temporarily halt all BackPack Program activity and School Food Markets. However, during the week of March 30 – April 4, any family is welcome to pick up pre-packaged bags of food at these locations:
Tuesday, March 31
- Noon – 1 p.m., F Street Rec Center (1225 F St.)
- 1 – 1:45 p.m., Elliott Elementary School (225 S. 25th St.)
- 3 – 3:45 p.m., Saratoga Elementary School (2215 S. 13th St.)
Wednesday, April 1
- 2:30 – 3:20 p.m., Lefler Middle School (1100 S. 48th St.)
Thursday, April 2
- 10 – 11 a.m., The Bay (2005 Y St.)
- 2:45 – 3:10 p.m., Schoo Middle School (700 Penrose Dr.)
- 3 – 4 p.m., Oak Lake Church (3300 N. 1st St.)
Friday, April 3
- 2:45 – 3:30 p.m., Pound Middle School (4740 S. 45th St.)
- 3 – 4 p.m., McPhee Elementary School (820 Goodhue Blvd.)
Saturday, April 4
- 10 – 11:30 a.m., Jacob’s Well at First Presbyterian Church (840 S. 17th St.)
For more information about accessing the Lincoln Food Bank other distribution locations visit their website.
MyLNK app
The MyLNK app provides a free, one-stop guide of resources in Lincoln for people in need. This app makes it easy for families, case managers and agencies to learn about, connect, and utilize services. MyLNK works without a data plan or Wi-Fi. It is available to download for both Android and Apple phones. Click here for more information.
Connecting with LPS Counselors, Social Workers, Psychologists and Psychotherapists
Zoom conferencing is now available as a way for students and families to connect with LPS school counselors, school social workers, school psychologists, and psychotherapists. Click here for information about these services.
Complete the 2020 Census now
The 2020 Census is happening right now. You can complete your questionnaire online, by phone or by email. For more information go to 2020census.gov.
LPS District Office
For the health and safety of our community and our staff while following the new restrictions given by the City of Lincoln, Lincoln Public Schools is changing its processes at the District Office (5905 O St.) starting Monday, March 30 until further notice.
Starting Monday, every person must call (402)436-1000 to make an appointment for the services they need. All LPS District services are still available. Most LPS District Office staff are working remotely and will still be available via phone or email, and when required in person by appointment only at the District Office.