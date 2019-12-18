Man Trapped In Grain Elevator Near Hartington Has Died
Authorities say a man died after getting trapped in a northeast Nebraska grain elevator. Deputies and emergency crews were sent about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to the scene about 5 miles east and a mile south of Hartington. The workers managed to free him, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office identified him as 60-year-old Kelly Burbach, who lived in Coleridge. The sheriff’s office says he worked for Hansen Farms. Back in late September another man’s body was recovered from a grain elevator just north of Fremont.
