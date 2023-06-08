Mayor Praises Passage of Legislative Bills that Would Benefit Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–Recent approval and the signing of LB 727, which which includes two amendments that will benefit the City of Lincoln, is receiving praise from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

One provision of the bill permits use of a turnback tax to fund a proposed convention center project in downtown Lincoln. The bill also allows retired firefighters to utilize a deduction for health insurance premiums paid and provides tuition waivers for firefighters and dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Mayor Gaylor Baird thanked Governor Pillen and other Lincoln area lawmakers for their support of the bill, calling it quote-“two tremendous opportunities to move Lincoln forward.”