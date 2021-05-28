Memorial Day Observances To Be Held Monday Across Lincoln
Courtesy Alpha Images
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–There will be three Memorial Day observances on Monday that you are invited to attend.
The Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association says an observance will be held Monday at 9am at Wyuka Cemetery, another at 11:30am at Lincoln Memorial Park and at 8pm over at the Veteran’s Memorial Garden in Antelope Park.
There will be music, flags, Color Guards and acknowledgement of Veterans are common to all the programs. Retired USAF Col Kenneth J. Brownell will be the guest speaker at Wyuka and Lincoln Memorial and names of Veterans from Lancaster County who died in 2020 and 2021 will be read in the candlelight program at the Veterans Memorial Garden.
You are also encouraged to bring your lawn chair.