Meth, Stolen Vehicle Found Outside Southeast Lincoln Storage Unit

June 12, 2023 12:15PM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Dana Culp (Courtesy of Lancaster County Corrections)
Tanner Dux (Courtesy of Lancaster County Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–Three people are in jail, after they were allegedly found with meth and a stolen vehicle early Saturday afternoon at a southeast Lincoln storage facility.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies were sent out to the Sasquatch Self Storage near Nebraska Parkway and Yankee Hill Road, after a caller reported that someone was living inside one of the storage units.

Deputies talked to 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas, who was renting the unit. The owner of the storage unit confirmed Nicholas was allowed to live there but a Lexus parked outside of the unit had fake plates and was stolen out of Omaha. Two people at the unit, 26-year-old Dana Culp and 34-year-old Tanner Dux, were driving the Lexus. M

eth and drug paraphernalia were found in the storage unit and the vehicle. All three were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, while Culp and Dux were also arrested for having stolen property and outstanding warrants.

 

