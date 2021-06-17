More Quarter-Cent Road Projects Beginning

Lincoln, NE (June 17, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) announced that 10 more street projects are scheduled to begin this summer as part of the Lincoln on the Move street investment program. Seven major street projects funded through the program have been completed, and five are currently in construction.
Lincoln on the Move is currently in the second year of a six-year initiative anticipated to provide $78 million of street improvements across the community. Of that total, 73.5 percent, or over $57 million, provides funding for repair, improvements, and construction of neighborhood and arterial street projects in existing areas, and 25 percent helps build streets into new growth areas. The remaining 1.5 percent, or $1.17 million, will help to fund a portion of the North 33rd and Cornhusker Highway railroad intersection betterment project. That project of the Railroad Transportation Safety District will improve safety and traffic flow in that area.
“This community effort improves both the roads we drive on and our quality of life,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird, “The investment supports our job market, public safety, education, healthcare, sustainability, and economic growth.”
Revenue from the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax totaled $13.9 million the first year, from October 2019 through September 2020. The City estimates revenues in the second year to be about $14 million.
Projects planned for construction through the summer include:
Projects currently under construction include:
Completed Lincoln on the Move projects include: