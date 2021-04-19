      Breaking News
More Than 15,000 Vaccinated Last Week In Lincoln

Apr 19, 2021 @ 4:03am

(KFOR NEWS  April 19, 2021)   More than 15,000 people received COVID vaccine doses last week in Lincoln.

Health officials had large-scale clinics set up at the Center for People in Need and Pinnacle Bank Arena.  Saturday’s drive-through clinic at Gateway Mall dispensed 600 doses.   Nearly 155,000 people have been given their first doses and more than 105,000 have completed their vaccinations.

This week, large-scale clinics are planned on Wednesday, April 21st…a first-dose drive-thru clinic at Gateway Mall and Friday, April 23rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena for first and second doses.

