More Than 15,000 Vaccinated Last Week In Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2021) More than 15,000 people received COVID vaccine doses last week in Lincoln.
Health officials had large-scale clinics set up at the Center for People in Need and Pinnacle Bank Arena. Saturday’s drive-through clinic at Gateway Mall dispensed 600 doses. Nearly 155,000 people have been given their first doses and more than 105,000 have completed their vaccinations.
This week, large-scale clinics are planned on Wednesday, April 21st…a first-dose drive-thru clinic at Gateway Mall and Friday, April 23rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena for first and second doses.
