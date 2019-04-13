Multiple BB Gun Vandalisms

A couple of vandalism cases are under investigation that occurred last week, both involving BB guns.

First, Lincoln Police say sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, four of Hy-Vee’s fleet vehicles had windows damaged by a BB gun outside their 27th and Superior location. About $800 damage was done.

In another case, a 57-year-old man was cited a second time for shooting his rifle BB gun in a neighborhood southeast of 27th and Pine Lake Road. Rodney Simonson is charged with shooting at two homes and damaging siding. He was just cited for a similar incident two weeks ago.

