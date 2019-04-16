Murder Suspect Out of Mississippi Captured In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release April 16)–The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force Monday night arrested a Clarksdale, Mississippi, man wanted on suspicion of murder in the 4600 block of Orchard Street in Lincoln.

Stephon Clay, 25, a suspect in a 2016 shooting in Clarksdale, was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. Monday without incident.

He had been observed acting suspiciously near the federal courthouse in Lincoln Monday, which initiated the investigation into his identity and whereabouts. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive task Force then received more detailed information from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Mississippi.

Clay was confined at the Lancaster County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

The Lincoln and Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department’s K9 Unit assisted in the arrest.

“This arrest is a good example of the cooperation and communication between our task forces and fellow law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska Scott Kracl. “It’s always a win-win when we can take a suspected murderer off the street and go home safely to our families.”