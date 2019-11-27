NDE Releases That No Lincoln Schools On The “Need Improvement” List
The updated AQuESTT (Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow) classifications released Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Education show for the first time that no schools within Lincoln Public Schools remained on the “Needs Improvement” list. The updated classifications were released after the completion of the evidence-based analysis period
The Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow, or AQuESTT, helps to ensure all students across backgrounds and circumstances have access and opportunities for success. AQuESTT annually classifies schools and districts as Excellent, Great, Good, or Needs Improvement.
In early October, the Nebraska Department of Education provided the classification for all Nebraska school districts and schools. After the classification is released, schools have an opportunity to submit documentation for review that demonstrates continuous improvement efforts.
After the review, 16 Lincoln schools increased their classification. Schools receiving an increase in classification: Arnold, Calvert, Clinton, Elliott, Everett, Fredstrom, Hartley, Huntington, Kahoa, McPhee, Norwood Park, Pershing and West Lincoln elementary schools; and Lincoln High, and North Star and Northeast high schools.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work exhibited by our students, staff and administration,” said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent for instruction. “This indicates that the strategies and practices put into place are moving us in the right direction.” Larson added, “There are still challenges that remain and we will continue to work with staff to address areas of concern, ensuring that every student at Lincoln Public Schools is college, career and civic ready.
READ MORE: Tuesday’s State Football Playoff Championship Scoreboard