Nebraska Joins Lawsuit Defending States’ Rights To Regulate Prescription Costs
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 2)-Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined a coalition of 46 attorneys generals nationwide Monday supporting states’ rights to regulate and address the rising cost of prescription drugs.
The coalition, led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, is fighting for the right to regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs.) who act as middlemen between pharmacies, drug manufacturers, and insurance companies.
In 2015, Arkansas implemented a law that regulated the reimbursement rates PBMs pay to pharmacies. The law was challenged by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, so Arkansas has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that held the law invalid.
Attorney General Peterson said in a statement Monday that supporting Arkansas is essential to ensuring states’ ability to regulate the prescription drug market. “Regulation… is a critical tool for states to protect residents and address the access and affordability of prescription drugs,” said Peterson.
