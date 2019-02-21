NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE: Online Sales Tax Bill Advances Out of Committee

Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A bill that would clear the way for Nebraska to collect sales taxes on online purchases has advanced out of a legislative committee.

Members of the Revenue Committee voted Thursday to send the measure to the full Legislature.

The bill was introduced in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lets states tax online sales from out-of-state businesses. Smaller sellers with $100,000 or less in gross sales or fewer than 200 separate transactions were exempt.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue has already ordered businesses to start collecting sales taxes on orders placed within the state, but senators haven’t passed a formal law to require it.

