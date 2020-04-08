Nebraska Records Additional Virus Deaths
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
LINCOLN (April 7, 2020) – Four deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) bringing the state total to 12.
Two were Douglas County residents. One woman in her 70s and another woman in her 90s. Both with underlying health conditions. The third was a woman in her 60s from Hall County.
The fourth was a man in his 80s from Custer County.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11. State officials emphasize that it’s critical that Nebraskans follow the enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.